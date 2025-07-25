Cesena: la scaletta delle due giornate di Rockin’1000

Ecco cosa ascolteremo dalla super band “Rockin’1000 10 years celebration” allo stadio Manuzzi di Cesena.

SABATO 26 luglio: “Yellow”, Coldplay, “Space oddity” David Bowie, “Learn to fly” Foo Fighters, “Bohemian rhapsody” Queen, “Knights of cydonia” Muse, “Lithium” Nirvana, “All my life” Foo Fighters, “Enter sandman” Metallica, “It’s a long way to the top” AC/DC, “Born to the wild” Steppenwolf, “Jumpin’ Jack flash” The Rolling Stones, “El diablo + Toro loco” Piero Pelù, “Nel blu +Mama maè” Negrita, oltre a due brani di un cantautore ospite a sorpresa. Dirigono Maurino Dellacqua & Daniel Plentz.

DOMENICA 27 luglio: “Hey Jude” The Beatles, “Learn to fly” Foo Fighters, “Live and let die” Guns N’ Roses, “Don’t stop me now” Queen, “Born to run” Bruce Springsteen, “Uptown funk” Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, “Under pressure” Queen + David Bowie, “Seven nation army” The White Stripes, “Smells like teen spirit” Nirvana, “Preludio n°1 in do maggiore” di Bach, “Amazing + Vulcano” Francesca Michielin, “Via le mani dagli occhi + medley” Negramaro, “Cosa ci direbbe + Non potrei mai” Fast Animals and Slow Kids, “L’ombelico del mondo” Jovanotti. Dirigono Peppe Vessicchio & Daniel Plentz.