08/06/2017 - 17:53
Tra i gelati e le granite, è tutto ambientato in una riviera tipicamente anni ’60, da Cattolica a Riccione a Rimini, con filtri sgranati, palloncini, spiagge, alberghi, locali (come il Rockisland), ruota panoramica e un Mastroianni dalla "Dolce vita" di Fellini, il nuovo video appena uscito del quartetto francese Phoenix dal titolo "Goodbye soleil“.
Il brano arriva pochi giorni prima dell’uscita dell'album “Ti amo“, successore di “Bankrupt!” del 2013, che sarà disponible nei negozi il 9 giugno.
La clip segue il concept dell’album, ossia la particolare visione della band francese del nostro Paese. Come nel video di "J-Boy", anche "Goodbye soleil" è trasmesso su un fantomatico "Canale 4".
La celebre indie band francese torna anche a esibirsi in Italia dopo sette anni di attesa. Appuntamento al 22 luglio 2017 al Postepay Sound Rock in Roma – Ippodromo delle Capannelle. Questa è l’unica occasione per vedere i Phoenix e per festeggiare i 25 anni di carriera della band.
Ecco il testo del brano:
"Goodbye Soleil"
To get alone with you
To drag you home would do by Capri motel
Outside of the pantheon
Champagne and chateau d'on
A little ritual
It's not the feeling that you got
Oh leave the party full of life
I found out your motive
I could do this all day long
But just a minute, that's all I want
De quelle façon, pour quelle raison
Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais
Rien qu'une seconde si seulement tu te réveilles
Goodbye soleil
Turquoise and navy blue
Polynesian or bayou
I follow your trail
Down from the podium
Valentine's and Te Deum
A different battle
It's not the beating that you got
Don't leave me, I can change your life
I go back to cursive
Why I cherish the things you don't
But just a second, that's all I want
De quelle façon, pour quelle raison
Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais
Rien qu'une seconde si seulement j'ai pas sommeil
Goodbye soleil
Let's pretend that I don't care
Let's pretend that I don't care
De quelle façon, pour quelle raison
Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais
Rien qu'une seconde si seulement tu te réveilles
Goodbye soleil
De quelle façon, pour quelle raison
Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais
Rien qu'une seconde si seulement j'ai pas sommeil
Goodbye soleil
