Tra i gelati e le granite, è tutto ambientato in una riviera tipicamente anni ’60, da Cattolica a Riccione a Rimini, con filtri sgranati, palloncini, spiagge, alberghi, locali (come il Rockisland), ruota panoramica e un Mastroianni dalla "Dolce vita" di Fellini, il nuovo video appena uscito del quartetto francese Phoenix dal titolo "Goodbye soleil“.

Il brano arriva pochi giorni prima dell’uscita dell'album “Ti amo“, successore di “Bankrupt!” del 2013, che sarà disponible nei negozi il 9 giugno.

La clip segue il concept dell’album, ossia la particolare visione della band francese del nostro Paese. Come nel video di "J-Boy", anche "Goodbye soleil" è trasmesso su un fantomatico "Canale 4".

La celebre indie band francese torna anche a esibirsi in Italia dopo sette anni di attesa. Appuntamento al 22 luglio 2017 al Postepay Sound Rock in Roma – Ippodromo delle Capannelle. Questa è l’unica occasione per vedere i Phoenix e per festeggiare i 25 anni di carriera della band.

Ecco il testo del brano:

"Goodbye Soleil"

To get alone with you

To drag you home would do by Capri motel

Outside of the pantheon

Champagne and chateau d'on

A little ritual

It's not the feeling that you got

Oh leave the party full of life

I found out your motive

I could do this all day long

But just a minute, that's all I want

De quelle façon, pour quelle raison

Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais

Rien qu'une seconde si seulement tu te réveilles

Goodbye soleil

Turquoise and navy blue

Polynesian or bayou

I follow your trail

Down from the podium

Valentine's and Te Deum

A different battle

It's not the beating that you got

Don't leave me, I can change your life

I go back to cursive

Why I cherish the things you don't

But just a second, that's all I want

De quelle façon, pour quelle raison

Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais

Rien qu'une seconde si seulement j'ai pas sommeil

Goodbye soleil

Let's pretend that I don't care

Let's pretend that I don't care

De quelle façon, pour quelle raison

Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais

Rien qu'une seconde si seulement tu te réveilles

Goodbye soleil

De quelle façon, pour quelle raison

Dis-moi pourquoi comment j'étais

Rien qu'une seconde si seulement j'ai pas sommeil

Goodbye soleil